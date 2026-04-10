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Trade BHP GROUP PLC - BHPgb CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 15:27:12
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.07
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
£1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021264 %
(-£1.06)

Trade size with leverage ~ £5,000.00

Money from leverage ~ £4,000.00

-0.02126%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
£1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000654 %
(-£0.03)

Trade size with leverage ~ £5,000.00

Money from leverage ~ £4,000.00

-0.00065%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyGBP
Min traded quantity1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeGreat Britain
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close28.57
Open28.27
1-Year Change76.14%
Day's Range28.27 - 29.025

Trade BHP GROUP PLC - BHPgb CFD

What is BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 (BHPgb)?

BHP Group plc is a multinational mining, metals, and petroleum company with operations worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, production, and processing of natural resources including iron ore, copper, coal, and petroleum. BHP's business activities encompass mining, refining, and marketing of commodities to global markets. The company emphasizes sustainable resource development and invests in technologies to improve operational efficiency and environmental performance. BHP operates a diversified portfolio of assets across various geographic regions and sectors, serving customers in industries such as construction, manufacturing, and energy.

BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market behavior as BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 is valued at £28.915. Its daily price swing has extended from £28.24 to £29.06, with a recorded daily change of +0.962%.

FAQ: BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 (BHPgb)

What is the current price of BHPgb stock?

BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 is currently trading at £28.915.

Does BHPgb pay dividends?

BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BHPgb have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 has a registered presence in the UAE through its regional office located in Dubai Internet City.

What is BHPgb best known for?

BHP GROUP PLC is most famous for being a leading global resources company specializing in mining and metals.

What assets are typically shown together with BHPgb?

Commonly shown alongside BHPgb: Devon, Moncler SpA, SPDR Gold Shares

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