Trade BHP GROUP PLC - BHPgb CFD

What is BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 (BHPgb)?

BHP Group plc is a multinational mining, metals, and petroleum company with operations worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, production, and processing of natural resources including iron ore, copper, coal, and petroleum. BHP's business activities encompass mining, refining, and marketing of commodities to global markets. The company emphasizes sustainable resource development and invests in technologies to improve operational efficiency and environmental performance. BHP operates a diversified portfolio of assets across various geographic regions and sectors, serving customers in industries such as construction, manufacturing, and energy.

BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market behavior as BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 is valued at £28.915. Its daily price swing has extended from £28.24 to £29.06, with a recorded daily change of +0.962%.

FAQ: BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 (BHPgb)

What is the current price of BHPgb stock?

BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 is currently trading at £28.915.

Does BHPgb pay dividends?

BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BHPgb have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 has a registered presence in the UAE through its regional office located in Dubai Internet City.

What is BHPgb best known for?

BHP GROUP PLC is most famous for being a leading global resources company specializing in mining and metals.

What assets are typically shown together with BHPgb?

Commonly shown alongside BHPgb: Devon, Moncler SpA, SPDR Gold Shares