Trade Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited - BENau CFD

What is Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BENau)?

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited is an Australian financial institution offering a range of banking and financial services. The bank provides retail, business, and agribusiness banking products including deposits, loans, credit cards, and wealth management solutions. It operates through a network of branches, community banks, and digital platforms, serving customers across urban and regional areas. The bank emphasizes community engagement and supports local initiatives through its community banking model. It also offers insurance, financial planning, and superannuation services. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank focuses on customer service and sustainable banking practices within the Australian financial sector.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, as Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited trades at A$11.39. Its price has fluctuated from A$11.25 to A$11.42, with a daily percentage change of +0.2662%.

FAQ: Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BENau)

What is the current price of BENau stock?

The current trading price is A$11.39.

Does BENau pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BENau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners or distributors.

What is BENau best known for?

The company is most famous for retail banking and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with BENau?

Commonly shown alongside BENau: Gerdau, ZTO Express (Cayman), Ishares Investment Grade Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF