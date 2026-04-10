Trade Bankinter, S.A. - BKT CFD

What is Bankinter (BKT)?

Bankinter is a financial institution that provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates primarily in Spain and Portugal, offering retail banking, corporate banking, asset management, and insurance products. The bank serves individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations. Bankinter's services include deposit accounts, loans, mortgages, investment products, and payment solutions. The institution emphasizes digital transformation and innovation to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. It maintains a network of branches and digital platforms to facilitate access to its services. Bankinter is recognized for its risk management practices and prudent financial policies. The bank participates actively in the financial markets and contributes to economic development through credit provision and investment activities. It is regulated by relevant financial authorities and adheres to industry standards and compliance requirements.

Bankinter Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market momentum, with Bankinter at €14.49. Intraday, it has fluctuated between €14.19 and €14.45, posting a daily move of +1.6186%.

FAQ: Bankinter (BKT)

What is the current price of BKT stock?

The current price stands at €14.49.

Does BKT pay dividends?

Bankinter pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BKT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Bankinter has an official presence in the UAE through a regional office located in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is BKT best known for?

Bankinter is most famous for its retail and commercial banking services.

What assets are typically shown together with BKT?

Commonly shown alongside BKT: UOB, Vietnam Enterprise Inv, MBB SE