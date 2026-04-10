Trade BAE Systems plc - BA. CFD

What is BAE Systems plc (BA.)?

BAE Systems plc is a British multinational defense, security, and aerospace company. It operates across various sectors including military aircraft, naval vessels, cybersecurity, and intelligence services. The company designs, manufactures, and supports a wide range of products and systems for government and commercial customers worldwide. Its portfolio includes advanced electronics, guided weapons, and combat vehicles. BAE Systems is known for its involvement in major defense programs and collaborations with international partners. The company also provides services such as maintenance, training, and support for defense equipment. It plays a significant role in the global defense industry, contributing to national security and technological innovation.

BAE Systems plc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading levels as BAE Systems plc trades at £22.093. Its intraday range spans from £21.738 to £22.802, marking a daily change of -3.499%.

FAQ: BAE Systems plc (BA.)

What is the current price of BA. stock?

The current share price is £22.093.

Does BA. pay dividends?

BAE Systems plc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BA. have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

BAE Systems plc has an official regional presence in the UAE, including offices in Dubai Internet City.

What is BA. best known for?

BAE Systems plc is most famous for its defense, aerospace, and security solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with BA.?

Commonly shown alongside BA.: Olympic Steel Inc, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF