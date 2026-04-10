Trade AXIS Capital Holdings Limited - AXS CFD

What is Axis Capital (AXS)?

Axis Capital Holdings Limited is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance products. The company operates through two main segments: insurance and reinsurance. Its insurance segment offers a range of property, casualty, professional, and specialty insurance products to commercial clients worldwide. The reinsurance segment provides treaty reinsurance solutions to insurance companies, helping them manage risk and capital more effectively. Axis Capital is known for its focus on underwriting discipline, risk management, and customer service. The company serves a diverse client base, including corporations, public entities, and other insurance companies. It maintains a presence in major insurance markets globally, including North America, Europe, and Asia. Axis Capital is headquartered in Bermuda and operates through a network of offices in key locations. The company emphasizes financial strength and stability, supported by its capital base and risk-adjusted approach to underwriting. Its operations are subject to regulatory oversight in various jurisdictions where it conducts business.

Axis Capital Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday market action, with Axis Capital sitting at $98.86. It has ranged from $96.62 to $100.33 today, posting a daily change of -4.0782%.

FAQ: Axis Capital (AXS)

What is the current price of AXS stock?

The last traded price is $98.86.

Does AXS pay dividends?

Axis Capital pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does AXS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Axis Capital has a registered presence in the UAE but no specific office in DIFC or Dubai Internet City.

What is AXS best known for?

Axis Capital is most famous for its property and casualty insurance and reinsurance services.

What assets are typically shown together with AXS?

Commonly shown alongside AXS: Digimarc Corp, SIA Engineering, Douglas AG