Trade Douglas AG - DOUd CFD

What is Douglas AG (DOUd)?

Douglas AG is a European company specializing in the retail of beauty and personal care products. Founded in the early 20th century, the company has developed a significant presence in various countries, operating both physical stores and online platforms. Its product portfolio includes fragrances, cosmetics, skincare, and haircare items from a range of international and local brands. Douglas AG serves a diverse customer base, focusing on providing a wide selection of beauty products to meet different consumer needs. The company has undergone various structural and strategic changes to adapt to evolving market conditions and consumer preferences. It is recognized for its extensive retail network and efforts to integrate digital commerce with traditional retailing. Douglas AG operates within the competitive beauty retail sector, which includes both specialized retailers and broader department stores. The company’s operations emphasize customer service and product variety, aiming to maintain its position in the European beauty market.

Douglas AG Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the session's price range, with Grenergy Renovables trading at €10.715. It has fluctuated between €10.405 and €10.825, with a daily change percentage of +1.7102%.

FAQ: Douglas AG (DOUd)

What is the current price of DOUd stock?

Douglas AG's stock price is €10.715.

Does DOUd pay dividends?

Douglas AG pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does DOUd have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Douglas AG has a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is DOUd best known for?

The company is most famous for its cosmetics and personal care retail stores.

What assets are typically shown together with DOUd?

Commonly shown alongside DOUd: Yirendai, Golar LNG Limited, Invesco Communications S&P US Select Sector UCITS ETF