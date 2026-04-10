Trade Aurora Innovation, Inc. - AUR CFD

What is Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR)?

Aurora Innovation, Inc. is a technology company specializing in the development of autonomous vehicle systems. Founded with the aim of advancing self-driving technology, the company focuses on creating software and hardware solutions that enable vehicles to operate safely and efficiently without human intervention. Aurora Innovation collaborates with various automotive manufacturers and logistics companies to integrate its autonomous driving technology into different vehicle platforms. The company’s approach combines machine learning, sensor fusion, and advanced mapping to enhance vehicle perception and decision-making capabilities. Aurora Innovation operates in the broader context of the autonomous vehicle industry, which seeks to transform transportation by improving safety, reducing traffic congestion, and increasing mobility options. The company invests in research and development to address technical challenges related to autonomous driving, including navigation in complex environments and interaction with human drivers and pedestrians. Aurora Innovation is headquartered in the United States and contributes to the evolving landscape of mobility and transportation technology.

Aurora Innovation, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading, with Aurora Innovation, Inc. holding steady at $4.1315. Trading has ranged between $3.9885 and $4.1485, with a daily shift of +2.7373%.

FAQ: Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR)

What is the current price of AUR stock?

Aurora Innovation, Inc.'s current price is $4.1315.

Does AUR pay dividends?

Aurora Innovation, Inc. does not pay dividends.

Does AUR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Aurora Innovation, Inc. has no official presence in the UAE and operates through partners only.

What is AUR best known for?

Aurora Innovation, Inc. is most famous for developing self-driving vehicle technology.

What assets are typically shown together with AUR?

Commonly shown alongside AUR: Plexus Corp, Flow Traders, CCC SA