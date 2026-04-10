Trade Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. - A3M CFD

What is Atresmedia (A3M)?

Atresmedia is a Spanish media group engaged in television, radio, and digital content production and distribution. The company operates several free-to-air television channels, including some of the most widely viewed in Spain, and also manages a portfolio of radio stations. Atresmedia produces a variety of programming genres such as news, entertainment, fiction, and sports, catering to diverse audience segments. It has a significant presence in the Spanish-speaking media market and extends its reach through digital platforms, offering on-demand content and streaming services. The company is involved in advertising sales and content syndication, supporting its revenue streams. Atresmedia's operations contribute to the cultural and informational landscape in Spain, reflecting contemporary social themes and trends. The group also engages in partnerships and collaborations within the media industry to expand its content offerings and distribution capabilities. Its business model integrates traditional broadcasting with new media technologies, adapting to evolving consumer preferences.

Atresmedia Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by Atresmedia’s trading fluctuations, with a live price of €5.07. It has experienced movement between €4.93 and €5.03, culminating in a daily change of +1.4141%.

FAQ: Atresmedia (A3M)

What is the current price of A3M stock?

Atresmedia is currently priced at €5.07.

Does A3M pay dividends?

Atresmedia pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does A3M have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Atresmedia does not have an official UAE presence and operates via partners.

What is A3M best known for?

Atresmedia is most famous for its television broadcasting and media content.

What assets are typically shown together with A3M?

Commonly shown alongside A3M: Commerzbank, PVA TePla AG, Cerus Corp