HomeMarketsSharesCommerzbank AG

Trade Commerzbank AG - CBK CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 15:27:48
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.09
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016602 %
(-€3.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €19,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005621 %
(-€1.12)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €19,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeGermany
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close33.915
Open33.895
1-Year Change58.65%
Day's Range33.725 - 34.685

Trade Commerzbank AG - CBK CFD

What is Commerzbank (CBK)?

Commerzbank AG is a major German banking institution offering a broad spectrum of financial services to private, corporate, and institutional clients. The bank's operations include retail banking, corporate banking, investment banking, asset management, and private banking. It provides products such as loans, deposits, payment services, and investment solutions. Commerzbank has a significant presence in Germany and operates internationally, serving a diverse customer base. The bank focuses on supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) alongside larger corporate clients. Its strategic approach includes digital transformation initiatives aimed at enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency. Commerzbank operates within the regulatory frameworks of the financial industry, emphasizing risk management and compliance. The institution plays a key role in Germany's banking sector, contributing to the country's economic development through its financial services.

Commerzbank Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday activity, with Commerzbank priced at €34.665. Its trading range today extends from €33.645 up to €34.705, marking a daily change of +2.0634%.

FAQ: Commerzbank (CBK)

What is the current price of CBK stock?

Commerzbank's current price is €34.665.

Does CBK pay dividends?

Commerzbank pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does CBK have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Commerzbank has an official regional office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), UAE.

What is CBK best known for?

Commerzbank is most famous for its comprehensive banking services in Germany.

What assets are typically shown together with CBK?

Commonly shown alongside CBK: Mitek Systems Inc, Primis Financial Corp, Encore Capital Group Inc

Latest shares articles

Commerzbank stock forecast
Commerzbank stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Commerzbank AG is one of Germany’s largest listed banks, and its share price is closely watched by market participants tracking the European banking sector. Explore CBK’s recent price action, third-party price targets and technical analysis.
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