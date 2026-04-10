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What is Ashtead (AHTl)?

Ashtead Group plc is a British industrial equipment rental company that operates internationally. It primarily serves the construction, industrial, and infrastructure sectors by providing a wide range of equipment for rent, including earthmoving machinery, aerial work platforms, and power tools. The company operates through various subsidiaries, with a significant presence in the United States and the United Kingdom. Ashtead's business model focuses on offering flexible rental solutions to contractors and businesses, enabling them to access necessary equipment without the capital expenditure of ownership. The company emphasizes operational efficiency and asset management to maintain a diverse and well-maintained fleet. Ashtead's growth strategy includes geographic expansion and diversification of its equipment offerings to meet evolving customer needs. It is recognized as one of the leading equipment rental firms globally, with a reputation for service reliability and extensive product availability. The company also invests in technology and safety training to support its operations and customer base.

Ashtead Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading as Ashtead is currently at £49.75. Its price has fluctuated between £49.35 and £50.34, reflecting a daily change of +0.8122%.

FAQ: Ashtead (AHTl)

What is the current price of AHTl stock?

The last traded price of Ashtead is £49.75.

Does AHTl pay dividends?

Ashtead pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does AHTl have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Ashtead does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through local partners and distributors.

What is AHTl best known for?

Ashtead is most famous for its equipment rental services in construction and industrial sectors.

What assets are typically shown together with AHTl?

Commonly shown alongside AHTl: Daqo New Energy Corp., Magellan Financial Group, Xtrackers MSCI Europe Screened UCITS ETF