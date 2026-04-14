Trade Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. - 2502 CFD

What is Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (2502)?

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Japanese beverage company involved in the production, marketing, and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Its product portfolio includes beer, spirits, soft drinks, and health-related beverages. The company operates both domestically and internationally, serving a diverse consumer base. Asahi Group Holdings engages in brand development and innovation to meet market demands. It also participates in sustainable business practices and corporate social responsibility initiatives. The company is recognized as one of the leading beverage producers in Japan with a significant global presence.

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market moves with Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. trading at ¥1624.43. Its price has varied between ¥1613.38 and ¥1632.46 during the session, reflecting a daily change of +0.1541%.

FAQ: Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (2502)

What is the current price of 2502 stock?

The current price stands at ¥1624.43.

Does 2502 pay dividends?

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 2502 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. operates in the UAE through distributors and partners without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is 2502 best known for?

The company is most famous for its beer and beverage products.

What assets are typically shown together with 2502?

Commonly shown alongside 2502: Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Malibu Boats Inc, Salzgitter