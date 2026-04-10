Trade Arteris, Inc. - AIP CFD

What is Arteris, Inc. (AIP)?

Arteris, Inc. is a technology company specializing in the development of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property (IP) for system-on-chip (SoC) designs. The company's products facilitate communication between different components within semiconductor chips, enhancing performance and scalability. Arteris serves semiconductor and electronics companies by providing IP solutions that support various applications, including automotive, artificial intelligence, and consumer electronics. Its technology aims to address challenges related to increasing chip complexity and data transfer efficiency. The company operates within the semiconductor IP industry, contributing to the advancement of integrated circuit design.

Arteris, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active intraday trading, with Arteris, Inc. currently valued at $19.39. Throughout the session, the price has varied from $19.05 to $19.75, resulting in a daily percentage change of -0.8222%.

FAQ: Arteris, Inc. (AIP)

What is the current price of AIP stock?

The current price is $19.39.

Does AIP pay dividends?

Arteris, Inc. does not pay dividends.

Does AIP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Arteris, Inc. operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without a direct regional office.

What is AIP best known for?

Arteris, Inc. is most famous for its network-on-chip interconnect IP technology.

What assets are typically shown together with AIP?

Commonly shown alongside AIP: NVR, Conduent Inc, GlobalFoundries Inc.