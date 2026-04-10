Trade ArcelorMittal - MT CFD

What is ArcelorMittal (MT)?

ArcelorMittal is a multinational steel manufacturing corporation headquartered in Luxembourg. It is one of the world's largest steel producers, operating in more than 60 countries with a diverse portfolio of steel products. The company serves various industries, including automotive, construction, household appliances, and packaging. ArcelorMittal's operations encompass mining, steel production, and distribution, integrating raw material sourcing with finished steel products. The company focuses on innovation and sustainability, aiming to improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact in its manufacturing processes. It also invests in advanced steel technologies and solutions to meet evolving industry demands. ArcelorMittal plays a significant role in global steel markets, contributing to infrastructure development and industrial growth worldwide.

ArcelorMittal Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday activity, with ArcelorMittal currently at €52.255. Throughout the day, prices have varied between €49.58 and €52.245, resulting in a daily change of +2.9246%.

FAQ: ArcelorMittal (MT)

What is the current price of MT stock?

The current price stands at €52.255.

Does MT pay dividends?

ArcelorMittal pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does MT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ArcelorMittal has a registered presence in the UAE, including offices in Dubai Industrial City.

What is MT best known for?

ArcelorMittal is most famous for being a leading global steel and mining company.

What assets are typically shown together with MT?

Commonly shown alongside MT: Forbo, State Street SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, ZTO Express (Cayman)