Trade AO WORLD PLC ORD 0.25P - AO. CFD

What is AO World plc (AO.)?

AO World plc is a British online retailer specializing in household appliances and electricals. Founded in 2000, the company operates primarily through its e-commerce platform, offering a wide range of products including kitchen appliances, televisions, and consumer electronics. AO World plc focuses on providing customers with a convenient shopping experience by combining competitive pricing with home delivery and installation services. The company has expanded its operations beyond the United Kingdom, serving customers in various European markets. Its business model emphasizes direct-to-consumer sales, leveraging digital marketing and logistics capabilities to maintain efficiency. AO World plc has developed partnerships with major manufacturers and suppliers to ensure product availability and variety. The company also invests in customer service infrastructure to support after-sales care. Over time, AO World plc has adapted to changes in consumer behavior and technological advancements within the retail sector, positioning itself as a notable player in the online retail industry for electrical goods.

AO World plc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market trends, as AO World plc trades at £0.952. The intraday range covers £0.904 to £0.979, marking a daily change of +7.1186%.

FAQ: AO World plc (AO.)

What is the current price of AO. stock?

The current value is £0.952.

Does AO. pay dividends?

No dividends are paid by the company.

Does AO. have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

AO World plc operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors without a direct office.

What is AO. best known for?

AO World plc is most famous for its online retailing of electrical goods.

What assets are typically shown together with AO.?

Commonly shown alongside AO.: Amundi MSCI Semiconductors UCITS ETF, Guardant Health, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF