Trade Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF - CU2p CFD

What is Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF (CU2p)?

Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF is an exchange-traded fund managed by Amundi, a prominent asset management company. The fund aims to track the performance of the MSCI USA ESG Selection Index, which includes U.S. companies with strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. It is designed to provide investors with exposure to large and mid-cap U.S. equities that meet specific ESG criteria, promoting sustainable investment principles. The fund is structured as a UCITS (Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities) product, adhering to European regulatory standards for investment funds. It is eligible for inclusion in the French PEA (Plan d'Épargne en Actions), a tax-efficient savings plan. The ETF offers a diversified portfolio that integrates ESG factors into its investment process, reflecting growing interest in responsible investing. It is part of Amundi's broader range of ESG-focused investment solutions, which aim to balance financial performance with sustainability considerations.

Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market conditions, with Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF currently priced at €708.45. Its price has fluctuated between €709.15 and €709.65, with a corresponding daily change of 0%.

FAQ: Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF (CU2p)

What is the current price of CU2p stock?

The current price is €708.45.

Does CU2p pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CU2p have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates in the UAE only via partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is CU2p best known for?

This ETF is most famous for selecting US companies with strong ESG criteria for investment.

What assets are typically shown together with CU2p?

Commonly shown alongside CU2p: Moelis & Co, Magnite Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG