Trade Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF - CW8p CFD

What is Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF (CW8p)?

Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF is an exchange-traded fund managed by Amundi, a prominent European asset management company. This fund aims to replicate the performance of the MSCI World Index through a swap-based replication method. The MSCI World Index includes large and mid-cap companies across 23 developed market countries, providing broad exposure to global equities. By using total return swaps, the fund seeks to achieve index returns while managing tracking error and operational costs. The ETF is structured as a UCITS-compliant product, adhering to European regulatory standards for investment funds, which ensures investor protection and transparency. It is designed for investors seeking diversified exposure to developed market equities with a single investment vehicle. The fund's management involves monitoring counterparty risk associated with swap agreements and maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements. As part of Amundi's broader range of investment products, this ETF contributes to the firm's offerings in passive investment solutions.

Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by recent trading levels, as Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF stands at €616.05. The daily range spans from €589.45 to €615.45, along with a daily percentage change of -1.3582%.

FAQ: Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF (CW8p)

What is the current price of CW8p stock?

The current price is €616.05.

Does CW8p pay dividends?

Dividends are not paid for this ETF.

Does CW8p have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company has a registered presence in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is CW8p best known for?

This ETF is most famous for providing exposure to the MSCI World index through swap-based replication.

What assets are typically shown together with CW8p?

Commonly shown alongside CW8p: Westamerica BanCorp, Applied Optoelectronics Inc, Workhorse Group Inc.