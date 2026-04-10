Trade Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - AEJp CFD

What is Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF (AEJp)?

Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to track the performance of the MSCI All Country Asia Pacific ex Japan Index. The fund provides investors with exposure to large and mid-cap companies across developed and emerging markets in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. It encompasses a diverse range of sectors, reflecting the economic landscape of countries such as China, Australia, South Korea, and others in the region. The ETF is structured as a UCITS fund, adhering to European regulatory standards aimed at investor protection and transparency. It offers a means for investors to gain broad regional exposure through a single investment vehicle, facilitating portfolio diversification. The fund's management involves replicating the underlying index's composition and weightings to closely mirror its performance. It is commonly utilized by institutional and retail investors seeking to access the Asia Pacific market while excluding Japanese equities.

Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading patterns, with Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF at €92.35 currently. It has shifted between €85.88 and €88.03 today, reflecting a daily percentage change of +2.7524%.

FAQ: Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF (AEJp)

What is the current price of AEJp stock?

The current price is €92.35.

Does AEJp pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AEJp have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company has no official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners and distributors.

What is AEJp best known for?

This ETF is most famous for tracking the MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan index.

What assets are typically shown together with AEJp?

Commonly shown alongside AEJp: SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF