Trade AMUNDI IBEX 35 UCITS ETF - CS1 CFD

What is AMUNDI IBEX 35 UCITS ETF (CS1)?

Amundi IBEX 35 UCITS ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to replicate the performance of the IBEX 35 Index, which comprises the 35 most liquid Spanish stocks traded on the Madrid Stock Exchange. The fund provides investors with exposure to the Spanish equity market through a diversified portfolio representing various sectors of the economy. It operates under the UCITS framework, ensuring regulatory compliance and investor protection within the European Union. The ETF aims to track the index's performance by holding the underlying securities or employing a replication strategy. It offers a cost-effective way for investors to gain access to Spain's largest companies, facilitating portfolio diversification and market participation.

AMUNDI IBEX 35 UCITS ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the live market movement in Invesco MSCI USA Universal Screened UCITS ETF, currently priced at £405.31. During the trading session, the price ranged from £399.79 to £404.99, with a daily change of +0.9858%.

FAQ: AMUNDI IBEX 35 UCITS ETF (CS1)

What is the current price of CS1 stock?

The current price stands at £405.31.

Does CS1 pay dividends?

Dividends are paid periodically based on fund performance.

Does CS1 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates via partners and distributors in the UAE with no official regional office or subsidiary.

What is CS1 best known for?

The fund is most famous for tracking the performance of the IBEX 35 index.

What assets are typically shown together with CS1?

Commonly shown alongside CS1: Patterson UTI, Develop Global Ltd, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF