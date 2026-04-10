Trade Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR - CG1 CFD

What is Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR (CG1)?

Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR is an exchange-traded fund that aims to replicate the performance of the DAX Index, which comprises 40 major German blue-chip companies listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The fund operates under the UCITS regulatory framework, ensuring adherence to European investment standards and investor protections. Managed by Amundi, one of Europe's largest asset managers, the ETF provides investors with diversified exposure to the German equity market through a single tradable security. The fund's investment strategy involves physically replicating the index constituents to reflect the performance of leading companies across various sectors within Germany. It is designed for investors seeking to gain targeted exposure to the German economy and its key industries. The ETF forms part of Amundi's broader range of UCITS-compliant investment products.

Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by recent trading movements, with WisdomTree Quantum Computing UCITS ETF at £369.07. The session's price fluctuated between £366.43 and £370.975, with a daily change of +0.45%.

FAQ: Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR (CG1)

What is the current price of CG1 stock?

The current price is £369.07.

Does CG1 pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CG1 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Amundi has a registered presence in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is CG1 best known for?

It is most famous for tracking the DAX index through its UCITS ETF DR.

What assets are typically shown together with CG1?

Commonly shown alongside CG1: Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF, Stmicroelectronics - EUR, West African Resources Limited