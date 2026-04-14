Trade AMP Limited - AMPau CFD

What is AMP Limited (AMPau)?

AMP Limited is an Australian financial services company that provides a range of wealth management products and services. Established in the mid-19th century, the company has a long history in the financial sector, focusing on superannuation, investment management, financial advice, and banking services. AMP serves individual and institutional clients, offering retirement planning, insurance, and investment solutions. The company operates through various business segments, including advice, wealth management, and banking, aiming to support clients' financial well-being. AMP has a significant presence in Australia and New Zealand, with a network of financial advisers and a broad client base. The company is known for its involvement in the development of financial products and its role in the evolution of the Australian superannuation system. Over time, AMP has adapted its business model in response to regulatory changes and market conditions, maintaining its position as a key player in the regional financial services industry.

AMP Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market conditions, as AMP Limited trades at A$1.397. The session's price range spans from A$1.383 to A$1.408, with a daily percentage move of +0.3615%.

FAQ: AMP Limited (AMPau)

What is the current price of AMPau stock?

The current price stands at A$1.397.

Does AMPau pay dividends?

AMP Limited pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does AMPau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

AMP Limited does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is AMPau best known for?

AMP Limited is most famous for its financial services and wealth management offerings.

What assets are typically shown together with AMPau?

Commonly shown alongside AMPau: KraneShares ICBCUBS S&P China 500 UCITS ETF, Trainline Plc, LyondellBasell Industries NV