Trade AMA Group - AMA CFD

What is AMA Group (AMA)?

AMA Group is an Australian automotive services company providing a range of vehicle repair and maintenance solutions. Its operations include panel beating, mechanical repairs, paint services, and insurance repair work. The company serves individual vehicle owners, insurance companies, and fleet operators through a network of service centers. AMA Group focuses on delivering comprehensive automotive repair services supported by technical expertise and customer service. It operates within the automotive aftermarket industry, which encompasses vehicle servicing and collision repair. The company’s activities are influenced by automotive industry trends, insurance sector dynamics, and regulatory standards related to vehicle safety and repair quality.

AMA Group Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trades, with AMA Group currently trading at A$0.511. The trading range extends from A$0.494 to A$0.519, alongside a daily change of +1.0121%.

FAQ: AMA Group (AMA)

What is the current price of AMA stock?

The current price stands at A$0.511.

Does AMA pay dividends?

AMA Group pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AMA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

AMA Group operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors without an official office or subsidiary.

What is AMA best known for?

The company is most famous for its automotive repair and maintenance services.

What assets are typically shown together with AMA?

Commonly shown alongside AMA: Bloomin' Brands Inc, Myer Holdings Limited, Basilea