Trade ALLIANZ TECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC OR - ATT.L CFD

What is Allianz Technology Trust (ATT.L)?

Allianz Technology Trust is an investment trust that focuses on investing in technology companies globally. The trust aims to achieve long-term capital growth by holding a diversified portfolio of equities in the technology sector, including software, hardware, semiconductors, and related services. Managed by Allianz Global Investors, the trust leverages the expertise of investment professionals specializing in technology trends and innovation. Its portfolio typically includes companies at various stages of development, from established multinational corporations to emerging growth firms. The trust's investment approach involves fundamental analysis and consideration of technological advancements shaping industries worldwide. It provides investors with exposure to the technology sector's growth potential through a UK-listed investment vehicle, adhering to regulatory standards governing investment trusts.

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market movement, where Allianz Technology Trust currently trades at £5.65565. Throughout the day, prices have varied between £5.54443 and £5.63435, with a daily percentage change of +1.6216%.

FAQ: Allianz Technology Trust (ATT.L)

What is the current price of ATT.L stock?

The current value is £5.65565.

Does ATT.L pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ATT.L have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Allianz Technology Trust has no direct office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is ATT.L best known for?

The company is most famous for investing in technology companies worldwide.

What assets are typically shown together with ATT.L?

Commonly shown alongside ATT.L: ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed World UCITS ETF, Ferretti SpA