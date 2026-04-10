Trade Albany International Corp - AIN CFD

What is Albany International Corp (AIN)?

Albany International Corp is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. It operates through two primary segments: Albany Engineered Composites and Albany Engineered Fabrics. The company specializes in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered composite materials and fabrics used in various industrial applications. Albany International serves diverse industries, including aerospace, automotive, paper, and packaging. Its products include composite components for aircraft and industrial fabrics for paper manufacturing. The company emphasizes innovation in materials science and engineering to develop high-performance solutions that meet specific customer requirements. With a history spanning over a century, Albany International has established a presence in multiple countries, supporting a broad customer base worldwide. The company focuses on sustainability and operational efficiency in its manufacturing processes. Its research and development efforts aim to enhance product performance and environmental impact. Albany International's business model integrates advanced technology with traditional manufacturing expertise to maintain its position in competitive markets.

Albany International Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the trading range of Provident Financial Services Inc, currently at $57.4. Intraday levels have varied from $54.98 to $57.07, with a daily change of +0.2637%.

FAQ: Albany International Corp (AIN)

What is the current price of AIN stock?

The current price stands at $57.4.

Does AIN pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AIN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Albany International Corp does not have a direct presence in the UAE and operates via partners or distributors only.

What is AIN best known for?

The company is most famous for its engineered materials and textiles.

What assets are typically shown together with AIN?

Commonly shown alongside AIN: fuboTV Inc., Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, WisdomTree Cloud Computing UCITS ETF