Trade Agree Realty Corp - ADC CFD

What is Agree Realty Corp (ADC)?

Agree Realty Corp is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership, and management of retail properties. The company primarily focuses on single-tenant retail properties that are net leased to investment-grade tenants, providing a stable income stream. Its portfolio includes a diverse range of retail establishments such as grocery-anchored centers, drug stores, and other essential retail outlets. Agree Realty Corp operates across various regions in the United States, maintaining a strategy centered on long-term leases and tenant credit quality. The company emphasizes property management and strategic acquisitions to enhance its portfolio's value and income potential. Its operational approach is designed to balance growth with risk management, aiming to deliver consistent returns through rental income. Agree Realty Corp's business model reflects a commitment to maintaining a high-quality portfolio with tenants that serve essential consumer needs, contributing to the resilience of its real estate investments.

Agree Realty Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live session fluctuations, with Ladder Capital Corp trading at $78.06. Its price has moved between $76.94 and $78.11, accompanied by a daily percentage change of +0.5292%.

FAQ: Agree Realty Corp (ADC)

What is the current price of ADC stock?

Agree Realty Corp's current price is $78.06.

Does ADC pay dividends?

Agree Realty Corp pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does ADC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Agree Realty Corp does not have an official presence in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is ADC best known for?

Agree Realty Corp is most famous for its retail real estate investment trust operations.

What assets are typically shown together with ADC?

Commonly shown alongside ADC: Franklin FTSE Korea UCITS ETF, iomart Group PLC, DCC