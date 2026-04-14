Trade Agilon health, inc. - AGL CFD

What is Agilon Health (AGL)?

Agilon Health is a healthcare company that partners with primary care physicians to improve patient care and health outcomes. The company operates through a value-based care model, focusing on delivering coordinated and comprehensive healthcare services. Agilon Health collaborates with independent physician groups, providing them with technology, analytics, and operational support to enhance care delivery and manage population health. The company emphasizes preventive care and chronic disease management to reduce healthcare costs and improve quality. Its business model aligns financial incentives with patient health outcomes, promoting efficiency and accountability in healthcare provision. Agilon Health operates across multiple regions in the United States, serving a diverse patient population. The company’s approach integrates data-driven insights and clinical expertise to support physicians in delivering personalized care. Agilon Health’s operations contribute to the evolving landscape of healthcare by fostering partnerships that aim to transform traditional fee-for-service models into more sustainable, value-based systems.

Agilon Health Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market trades, as Agilon Health trades at $22.4815. Its intraday price fluctuated from $21.2885 to $23.0785, reflecting a daily change of +2.207%.

FAQ: Agilon Health (AGL)

What is the current price of AGL stock?

The current price is $22.4815.

Does AGL pay dividends?

Agilon Health does not pay dividends.

Does AGL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Agilon Health operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors without a direct regional office.

What is AGL best known for?

Agilon Health is most famous for providing value-based healthcare solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with AGL?

Commonly shown alongside AGL: AeroVironment Inc, Lundin Mining, Mueller Water Products Inc