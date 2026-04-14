Trade AGC Inc. - 5201 CFD

What is AGC Inc. (5201)?

AGC Inc. is a multinational corporation headquartered in Japan, primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of glass, chemicals, and high-tech materials. Established in the early 20th century, the company has expanded its operations globally, serving various industries including automotive, electronics, construction, and life sciences. AGC's product portfolio includes architectural glass, automotive glass, display glass for electronic devices, and specialty chemicals. The company also produces fluorochemicals and ceramics, contributing to a diverse range of industrial applications. AGC emphasizes research and development to innovate materials that meet evolving technological and environmental standards. Its operations are supported by a network of manufacturing facilities and subsidiaries worldwide. The company plays a significant role in advancing sustainable practices within its production processes and product offerings. AGC Inc. is recognized for its contributions to material science and its integration of advanced technologies in manufacturing, maintaining a presence in both traditional and emerging markets.

AGC Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading dynamics with AGC Inc. priced at ¥5648.4. Throughout the session, the price has varied from ¥5630.1 to ¥5756.3, with a daily percentage change of -0.9567%.

FAQ: AGC Inc. (5201)

What is the current price of 5201 stock?

The last traded price is ¥5648.4.

Does 5201 pay dividends?

AGC Inc. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 5201 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

AGC Inc. has no official regional office in the UAE and operates through local partners.

What is 5201 best known for?

The company is most famous for its glass, chemicals, and high-tech materials products.

What assets are typically shown together with 5201?

Commonly shown alongside 5201: Abu Dhabi National Energy Co PJSC, McGraw, Tenet