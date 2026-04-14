Trade ADT Inc. - ADT CFD

What is ADT (ADT)?

ADT Inc. is a provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers services including intrusion detection, video surveillance, fire detection, and access control systems. It integrates security technologies with monitoring services to provide comprehensive protection and emergency response. ADT's offerings also encompass smart home automation products that allow remote control of security and home systems. The company operates a network of monitoring centers and maintains partnerships with technology providers. Its headquarters are located in Boca Raton, Florida.

ADT Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, with ADT currently at $7. The price has moved between $6.84 and $6.98 throughout the session, reflecting a daily change of +1.6058%.

FAQ: ADT (ADT)

What is the current price of ADT stock?

ADT's current stock price is $7.

Does ADT pay dividends?

ADT pays dividends to shareholders.

Does ADT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ADT operates in the UAE through partnerships and distributors without a direct office.

What is ADT best known for?

ADT is most famous for its security and alarm monitoring services.

What assets are typically shown together with ADT?

Commonly shown alongside ADT: Central Garden & Pet Co, Shimao Property, Global X US Preferred ETF