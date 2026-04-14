Trade Acme United Corp - ACU CFD

What is Acme United Corp (ACU)?

Acme United Corp is a manufacturer and marketer of cutting, measuring, and safety products for the school, home, office, and hardware markets. The company offers a broad range of products including scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, and first aid kits. It operates through various brands and distributes its products globally across multiple retail channels. Acme United Corp focuses on product innovation and quality to meet the needs of consumers and professionals. Its operations encompass manufacturing, sourcing, and marketing activities aimed at maintaining a diverse product portfolio.

Acme United Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading patterns seen in Enact Holdings Inc, currently trading at $46.09. The intraday price range spans from $44.04 to $45.5, accompanied by a daily change of -1.5125%.

FAQ: Acme United Corp (ACU)

What is the current price of ACU stock?

The current price is $46.09.

Does ACU pay dividends?

Acme United Corp pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ACU have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Acme United Corp operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without a direct regional office.

What is ACU best known for?

It is most famous for manufacturing cutting tools, scissors, and writing instruments.

What assets are typically shown together with ACU?

Commonly shown alongside ACU: YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF, iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares