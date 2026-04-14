Trade Abbott Laboratories - ABT CFD

What is Abbott (ABT)?

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company engaged in the development, manufacture, and marketing of a broad range of healthcare products. The company operates through multiple segments, including diagnostics, medical devices, nutrition, and branded generic pharmaceuticals. Abbott's product portfolio encompasses diagnostic instruments and tests, cardiovascular and neuromodulation devices, nutritional products for infants and adults, and pharmaceutical products primarily in emerging markets. Established in the early 20th century, Abbott has expanded its operations worldwide, serving hospitals, laboratories, and consumers. The company emphasizes research and development to innovate in areas such as diabetes care, cardiovascular health, and diagnostics. Abbott's medical devices include products for vascular care, diabetes management, and neuromodulation therapies. The nutrition segment offers specialized nutritional products designed to address specific dietary needs. Abbott's diagnostics division provides instruments and tests used for disease detection and monitoring. The company maintains a presence in numerous countries, contributing to healthcare advancements through its diverse product offerings.

Abbott Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading, with Abbott valued at $100.9. The session has seen a range between $100.13 and $102.09, alongside a daily change of +0.2587%.

FAQ: Abbott (ABT)

What is the current price of ABT stock?

Abbott's current price is $100.9.

Does ABT pay dividends?

Abbott pays dividends.

Does ABT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Abbott has an official regional office in Dubai, UAE.

What is ABT best known for?

Abbott is most famous for its medical devices and nutritional products.

What assets are typically shown together with ABT?

Commonly shown alongside ABT: Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables SA, Sirius Real Estate Limited, Veru Inc.