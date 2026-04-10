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Trade AAR Corp - AIR CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 19:46:12
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.4
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021346 %
(-$4.27)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02135%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000876 %
(-$0.18)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00088%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close122.41
Open121.48
1-Year Change0.7%
Day's Range119.55 - 121.78

Trade AAR Corp - AIR CFD

What is AAR Corp (AIR)?

AAR Corp is an American company specializing in aviation services and products. It provides a range of services including supply chain management, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) for commercial and government customers. The company supports fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, offering parts distribution, integrated solutions, and engineering services. Founded in 1951, AAR Corp has developed a global presence with operations spanning multiple continents. Its clientele includes commercial airlines, government agencies, and defense organizations. The company operates through various segments, focusing on aftermarket aviation support and related services. AAR Corp emphasizes safety, quality, and reliability in its operations, maintaining certifications and compliance with industry standards. Its business model integrates logistics, technical expertise, and customer service to support aircraft lifecycle needs. The company also engages in the development and supply of aviation products, contributing to the aerospace industry's operational efficiency. AAR Corp's longstanding history reflects its role as a key provider within the aviation services sector.

AAR Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, with Armada Hoffler Properties Inc currently at $120.94. The intraday range has fluctuated between $119.36 and $122.23, reflecting a daily change of -2.0145%.

FAQ: AAR Corp (AIR)

What is the current price of AIR stock?

The current price stands at $120.94.

Does AIR pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AIR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates through partners and distributors in the UAE and does not have an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is AIR best known for?

AAR Corp is most famous for providing aviation services and aftermarket support for commercial and government customers.

What assets are typically shown together with AIR?

Commonly shown alongside AIR: IIPR, Yum, Grange Resources Limited

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