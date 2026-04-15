Trade 10x Genomics, Inc. - TXG CFD

What is 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG)?

10x Genomics, Inc. is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of advanced genomic analysis technologies. The company focuses on providing solutions that enable researchers to explore biological systems at a single-cell level, facilitating insights into complex biological processes. Its products include instruments, consumables, and software designed for single-cell sequencing and spatial genomics. These technologies support applications in areas such as cancer research, immunology, and neuroscience. The company serves academic, government, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology customers worldwide. It is recognized for pioneering innovations that enhance the resolution and scale of genomic data acquisition, contributing to advancements in personalized medicine and biological research.

10x Genomics, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market movements, with 10x Genomics, Inc. trading at $25.37. The stock has fluctuated between $24.51 and $25.62, reflecting a daily change of +1.8601%.

FAQ: 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG)

What is the current price of TXG stock?

The current price of 10x Genomics, Inc. is $25.37.

Does TXG pay dividends?

10x Genomics, Inc. pays dividends as part of its shareholder return policy via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does TXG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company has an official regional presence in the UAE through a subsidiary located in Dubai Internet City.

What is TXG best known for?

10x Genomics, Inc. is most famous for its advanced genomic sequencing technologies.

What assets are typically shown together with TXG?

Commonly shown alongside TXG: Iren, Chevron, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc