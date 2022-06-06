As of 11:01am UTC on 23 July 2026, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) was trading at $2.25, within an intraday range of $2.16–$2.38. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The stock found support after last week's second-quarter results, in which the cinema operator reported record quarterly revenue of approximately $1.6bn and a surprise adjusted profit of $0.14 per share, compared with analysts' forecasts for a loss (The Spokesman-Review, 20 July 2026). A strong summer box-office slate supported attendance, with releases including 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' and 'Obsession' (MarketScreener, 19 July 2026). Shares also built on the previous session's 26.8% rise (Investing.com, 20 July 2026). Debt refinancing and balance-sheet repair remain central to the company's efforts to address its capital structure (Bloomberg, 29 January 2026).

Third-party AMC outlook after record Q2 2026 results

As of 23 July 2026, third-party AMC Entertainment stock predictions vary across sources, reflecting differing views on the pace of the cinema chain's earnings recovery.

Investing.com (consensus estimates)

Investing.com projects an average 12-month price target of $2.24 for AMC Entertainment based on six analysts, with a high estimate of $3 and a low of $1.20. This range reflects differing expectations about how quickly debt refinancing and a box-office recovery could support sustained profitability (Investing.com, 20 July 2026).

AltIndex (AI model forecast)

AltIndex's AI model assigns AMC Entertainment a six-month price target of $1.95, which was below the prevailing share price when the forecast was captured. The model draws on more than 25 alternative-data signals and classifies the near-term outlook as 'Hold' (AltIndex, 23 July 2026).

TradersQuant (model-based forecast)

TradersQuant sets a 12-month base-case forecast of $1.64 for AMC Entertainment, with a bear case of $0.83 and a bull case of $2.79. Its base case was below the reference price at the time of capture, with the model balancing smart-money and short-interest signals against recent price volatility (TradersQuant, 20 July 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus estimates)

MarketBeat reports a consensus 12-month price target of $2.53 for AMC Entertainment across ten analysts, with a high target of $4 and a low of $1.20. The consensus target was above the reference price at the time of capture, while individual ratings ranged from strong buy to sell (MarketBeat, 21 July 2026).

Public.com (analyst consensus)

Public.com reports a price target of $2.34 for AMC Entertainment, alongside a consensus Hold rating from five covering analysts. The target was close to the prevailing share price when captured, although individual ratings ranged from strong buy to strong sell (Public.com, 22 July 2026).

Across these sources, 12-month price projections for AMC Entertainment span $1.64–$2.53, while shorter-dated model forecasts sit between $1.95 and $2.24. The range highlights the variation in third-party expectations.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

AMC latest earnings and upcoming report

AMC Entertainment reported its second-quarter 2026 results before the market opened on 20 July 2026, after announcing the release date in a Business Wire statement on 15 July 2026 (Business Wire, 15 July 2026). The theatre chain posted quarterly revenue of $1.6bn, up 14.2% year on year, alongside adjusted earnings per share of $0.14, compared with a consensus forecast for a loss (MarketBeat, 21 July 2026). Adjusted EBITDA rose to $321.4m, with its margin expanding to 20.1%, while free cash flow reached $190.1m as AMC moved towards its full-year positive cash-flow objective (Public.com, 19 July 2026).

Shares rose 26.8% in the session following the announcement, closing at $2.46, before declining in subsequent sessions (Investing.com, 20 July 2026). By 23 July 2026, the stock was trading at $2.25, within the $2.15–$2.60 range recorded since the results (MarketChameleon, 22 July 2026).

AMC has not yet confirmed the date of its next quarterly report. Third-party earnings calendars provide differing estimates: MarketBeat indicates an announcement around 10 August 2026 (MarketBeat, 21 July 2026), Wall Street Horizon lists an unconfirmed date of 20 October 2026 (Wall Street Horizon, 22 July 2026), and Investing.com indicates a provisional date of 11 November 2026 (Public.com, 19 July 2026). These dates remain estimates based on historical reporting patterns rather than company guidance.

AMC stock price: technical overview

On the daily chart as of 23 July 2026 at 11:01am UTC, the AMC stock price is trading above its 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs), which TradingView places at approximately $2.06, $1.91, $1.61 and $1.81, respectively. The 20-day SMA remains above the 50-day SMA, while the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) stands slightly higher than the equivalent SMA, at about $1.99.

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is near 56, within upper-neutral territory, while the 14-day average directional index (ADX) reads 19. Together, these readings suggest moderate momentum but no firmly established trend.

The nearest classic resistance pivot above the latest price is R1 at $2.67, followed by R2 at $3.43. On the downside, the classic pivot point at $2.19 marks the first reference below the latest price, with the 100-day SMA near $1.61 providing a more distant technical reference.

According to TradingView data, a daily close above $2.67 could bring $3.43 into focus, while a close below $2.19 could shift attention towards the 100-day SMA near $1.61. The Hull moving average (9) stands at about $2.33, close to the latest price and providing a short-term reference alongside the broader SMA cluster (TradingView, 23 July 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

AMC Entertainment share price history (2024–2026)

AMC’s stock price began the period trading above $5 in late July 2024, but a sustained decline through the autumn and into 2025 took the shares below $4 by year-end. The stock closed 2024 at $3.98.

AMC reached $4.11 in early January 2025 before a prolonged decline took the stock as low as $1.29 by mid-May, amid ongoing concerns over debt and dilution. The shares briefly rebounded to $4 on 27 May before reversing those gains. By early 2026, they had fallen below $1 and reached a low of $0.95 on 27 March.

The stock then recovered through the spring, reaching $2.73 on 22 June before volatility increased during the summer. It rose to $2.61 on 21 July following AMC’s second-quarter results, but subsequently eased to $2.25 by 23 July 2026.

At that level, AMC was approximately 43% lower year on year, although it remained well above its March 2026 low.