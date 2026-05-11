Trang chủThị trườngHàng hóaNatural Gas Future

Giao dịch Natural Gas Future CFD

3.12950%
The chart shows the NGQ2026 price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 3.1295, a high of 3.1435, and a low of 3.093.
Bán

3.1245

Mua

3.1295

0.005
Thấp: 3.093Cao: 3.1435
Người bán:
50%
Người mua:
50%
Hiệu suất trong quá khứ không phải là chỉ báo đáng tin cậy cho kết quả trong tương lai. Giá cổ phiếu chỉ mang tính chất tham khảo và có thể khác với giá thị trường trực tiếp.
Điều kiện giao dịch
Loại
Thị trường tài chính này chỉ dành cho giao dịch CFD.
Tìm hiểu thêm về:CFD
CFD
Chênh lệch0.005
Điều chỉnh phí tài trợ qua đêm cho vị thế mua
Điều chỉnh phí tài trợ qua đêm cho vị thế mua
Biên lợi nhuận. Đầu tư của bạn
$1,000.00
Điều chỉnh phí tài trợ qua đêm
Phí được tính trên toàn bộ giá trị vị thế.
-0.01096 %
(-$10.96)

Quy mô giao dịch với đòn bẩy ~$100,000.00

Tiền từ đòn bẩy ~ $$99,000.00

-0.01096%
Điều chỉnh phí tài trợ qua đêm cho vị thế bán
Điều chỉnh phí tài trợ qua đêm cho vị thế bán
Biên lợi nhuận. Đầu tư của bạn
$1,000.00
Điều chỉnh phí tài trợ qua đêm
Phí được tính trên toàn bộ giá trị vị thế.
-0.01096 %
(-$10.96)

Quy mô giao dịch với đòn bẩy ~$100,000.00

Tiền từ đòn bẩy ~ $$99,000.00

-0.01096%
Thời gian điều chỉnh phí tài trợ qua đêm21:00 (UTC)
Tiền tệUSD
Số lượng giao dịch tối thiểu10
Biên lợi nhuận1.00%
Sàn giao dịch chứng khoán
Phí hoa hồng giao dịch10%
Bảo đảm dừng phí bảo hiểm
Phí dừng lỗ đảm bảo (GSL) chỉ được tính khi mức dừng lỗ đảm bảo được kích hoạt. Vui lòng tham khảo phần Phí và Lệ phí trên trang web của chúng tôi để biết thêm chi tiết.
0.25%

1Khoản phí mà chúng tôi tính cho việc thực hiện giao dịch của bạn là chênh lệch giá – tức là sự khác biệt giữa giá mua và giá bán. Vui lòng tham khảo mục Phí và Lệ phí trên trang web của chúng tôi để biết thêm thông tin

Giao dịch Natural Gas Future CFD

Natural gas is a type of fossil fuel widely used commercial and industrial fields. Natural gas serves as an effective and inexpensive source of energy and electricity. The largest natural gas field is based in Qatar. Natural gas prices are often impacted by the political conditions and events in the Middle East, where the majority of the world natural gas reserves are concentrated. Secondary factors that affect the commodity’s prices are demand and supply, natural disasters and others. To discover the latest natural gas CFD price, follow Capital.com.

Settlement is determined by the official closing price of the NYMEX Natural Gas futures on the last trading day, adjusted for spread.

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ứng dụng an toàn

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