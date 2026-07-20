Promotion Rules for Promocodes

HomeTerms & policiesPromotion Rules for Promocodes
1. Bonus Amount: 50$
2. Eligibility: Bonuses are not available for internal transfers, contest winnings, or other promotions unless specified.
3. Bonus Claim Conditions & Trading Requirements:
Asset Type Volume Requirement per $50 Bonus (USD)
Commodities 250,000
Cryptocurrencies 125,000
Currencies 750,000
Equities 125,000
Indices 750,000
Minimum deposit required to claim the bonus: $10
4. Bonus Activation & Release: Once the required volume is traded, the bonus is released and transferred to the client's balance on a weekly basis.
5. Separate Bonus Consideration: Each deposit bonus is treated individually.
6. Bonus Calculation Example: A client deposits $100 on Monday, contacts support with the promo code, and completes the required trading volume. On Wednesday of each week, bonuses are distributed to eligible clients based on trading volume requirements.
7. Bonus Cancellation Rules:
The bonus is canceled if the account equity falls below the bonus amount.
Withdrawing personal funds below the bonus amount results in cancellation of the latest bonus first until equity exceeds the bonus amount.
If personal funds are withdrawn after claiming a bonus, the bonus is revoked.
8. Bonus Withdrawal Conditions:
The bonus must still be present in the account at the time of withdrawal.
If the required volume is met but the bonus has been canceled, it will not be reinstated.
9. Promo Code Specific Rules:
Promo codes must be entered exactly as provided in the chat support.
Each promo code is valid only for first-time users who have completed registration.
Promo codes can be used only once per user and cannot be combined with other promotions.
The bonus from a promo code is subject to the same trading requirements as other bonuses. Promo codes expire after a set period; ensure the code is still active before providing it to users.
Misuse or fraudulent activity related to promo codes may result in disqualification from the promotion.
10. General Terms & Conditions:
Capital.com may reject or cancel any bonus at its discretion without prior notice.
Any issues not covered by these rules will be subject to the company’s final decision.
Capital.com reserves the right to update, change, or cancel this promotion at any time, with prior notification via company news.