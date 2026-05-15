Capital.com Australia Becomes Title Partner of the Australian Open and Naming Rights Partner of the GA Handicap

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, 15 May 2026 — Capital Com Australia Pty Ltd (Capital.com Australia), the Australian subsidiary of global online trading platform Capital.com, today announced a multi-year partnership with Golf Australia, becoming Title Partner of the Capital.com Australian Open and the first Naming Rights Partner of the Capital.com GA Handicap.

The agreement connects Capital.com to both Australia’s premier golf championship and the registered handicap system that underpins participation across the country. The 2026 Capital.com Australian Open will be held at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne, one of Australia’s most respected championship venues.

As Title Partner, Capital.com Australia will support the growth and fan experience of the championship through enhanced on-course infrastructure, spectator facilities, and player fields. As Naming Rights Partner of the GA Handicap, Capital.com Australia will also support the evolution of the handicap into a data-led insights platform for golfers, delivering new analysis, content, and engagement tools for the hundreds of thousands of golfers registered across Australia.

Golf is a discipline requiring structured preparation, patience, and an awareness of risk over time. These qualities are consistent with Capital.com Australia’s focus on giving clients the tools and context to make considered, informed decisions — and with the company’s long-term commitment to the Australian market.

Commenting on the partnership with Golf Australia, Thomas McCrickard, Chief Executive Officer, Capital.com Australia, said:

“Golf is genuinely embedded in the fabric of Australian sporting life — from elite championship competition to the hundreds of thousands of Australians who hold a registered GA Handicap. It is a sport built on patience, discipline, and the long view — qualities Australian players bring to the course every weekend. Capital.com is proud to support the Australian Open and the GA Handicap, and we look forward to building on this partnership for years to come.”

Commenting on the partnership announcement, James Sutherland, Chief Executive Officer, Golf Australia, said:

“Capital.com is investing across the full spectrum of the game — from our premier championship through to the everyday golfer. The scale of this commitment allows us to grow the tournament, attract world-class players, and deliver a significantly enhanced experience for fans, while also strengthening the long-term future of the game.”

The 2026 Capital.com Australian Open at Kingston Heath will feature back-to-back Masters champion Rory McIlroy, who returns to Australia as part of a confirmed two-year commitment. The championship will feature a new routing, including a first tee location that has never been used in competition. The same configuration is expected to be used for the 2028 Presidents Cup. Spectator capacity at Kingston Heath is 25,000 per day.