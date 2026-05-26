A new capital com experience

Built for better decisions Same foundations. An extended decision environment.

Your account, funds and pricing haven’t changed. But with AI assistant and Trading Analytics now built in, your decision environment has.

Built for better decisions

What is new

What is new

The app

The app frame

Designed for clarity

A platform with less friction between you and the information you need.

Tools for the moment

Context surfaced when your analysis requires it. 

AI assistant

Finds what's relevant. Leaves the decision with you.

Trading analytics

Not just P&L. Performance over time. Patterns that are yours to read.

Logo

A single point of light. The logo, evolved. 

A single point of light. The logo, evolved.

A single point of light. The logo, evolved.

A single point of light. The logo, evolved.

Primary

White

Secondary Light

Secondary Dark

Colours

Midnight

Core Midnight, White, and Signature Gold create our refined, high-contrast base.

White

Core Midnight, White, and Signature Gold create our refined, high-contrast base.

Signature gold

Core Midnight, White, and Signature Gold create our refined, high-contrast base.

Warm

Warm Light signals recognition, momentum, and the human touch.

Cold

Cool Light conveys analysis, precision, and informational states.

Cold

Cool Light conveys analysis, precision, and informational states.

Fonts

Geigy Regular

Primary – Web

Our primary typeface. Headlines and key messages – calm and clear.

SF Pro Regular

iOS

SF Pro is used for body text and iOS interfaces, ensuring legibility, consistency, and precision.

Inter Variable Regular

Android, Web

Inter Variable is used for Android and non-SF Pro environments, providing flexible, clear, and consistent typography across devices.

What comes next

This updated design and experience mark the beginning of a broader evolution.

What comes next

A more unified platform lies ahead. An environment that brings trading, investing, and more of your financial activity under one roof.

What comes next

We’re just getting started.