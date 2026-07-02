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Trade Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares - VTI CFD

369.41+-0.17%
The chart shows the VTI stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 369.41, a high of 371.73, and a low of 369.2.
Sell

369.2

Buy

369.41

0.21
Low: 369.2High: 371.73
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.21
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021651 %
(-$4.33)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02165%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000571 %
(-$0.11)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00057%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close369.13
Open370.66
1-Year Change21.96%
Day's Range369.2 - 371.73

Trade Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares - VTI

The Vanguard Total Market Index Fund (VTI) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the overall stock market.

The ETF is issued by Vanguard, while Vanguard Equity Investment Group acts as the advisor of this passive index fund.  

The fund employs an indexing investment strategy that seeks to replicate the performance of the CRSP (Center for Research in Securities Prices) US Total Market Index. The index includes nearly 4,000 constituents with capitalisations ranging from mega to large, small to micro, and represents nearly 100% of the US investable equity market.

Established in 1992, the fund is known for its low costs, broad diversification and potential for tax efficiency. It is intended for investors who want to gain broad exposure to the US stock market at a low cost.

The fund invests by sampling the index, which means it holds a broadly diverse portfolio of securities that, in aggregate, approximates the full index in terms of key characteristics. These key characteristics include industry weightings and market capitalisation, as well as financial metrics like the price/earnings ratio and dividend yield.

As of 28 February 2022, technology and consumer discretionary were the two sectors with highest weighting in the fund’s portfolio with 27.7% and 15.30% respectively. Other sectors in the fund’s portfolio were industrials, healthcare and financial. Ten largest holdings in the period included Apple Inc (AAPL), Microsoft Corp (MSFT), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN), UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and NVIDIA Corp (NVDA). 

The fund had total net assets of $1.3trn (£1trn) as of 28 February.

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