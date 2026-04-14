HomeMarketsSharesPanasonic Corporation

Trade Panasonic Corporation - 6752 CFD

2924.13+1.43%
The chart shows the 6752 stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 2924.13, a high of 2945.25, and a low of 2875.71.
Sell

2917.77

Buy

2924.13

6.36
Low: 2875.71High: 2945.25
Sellers:
4.7619%
Buyers:
95.2381%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread6.36
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.013047 %
(-¥3)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥20,000

Money from leverage ~ $¥19,000

-0.01305%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.009176 %
(-¥2)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥20,000

Money from leverage ~ $¥19,000

-0.00918%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyJPY
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeJapan
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close2882.41
Open2903.98
1-Year Change94.53%
Day's Range2875.71 - 2945.25

Trade Panasonic Corporation - 6752 CFD

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services electrical and electronic products under the Panasonic brand name worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, personal care products, microwave ovens, digital cameras, home audio equipment, video equipment, fixed-phones, vacuum cleaners, rice cookers, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells. The Life Solutions segment provides lighting fixtures, lamps, wiring devices, solar photovoltaic systems, water related products, interior and exterior furnishing materials, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, air purifiers, bicycles, and nursing care related products, as well as detached housing, apartment housing rental, and home remodeling services. The Connected Solutions segment offers in-flight entertainment systems and communications services, electronic components mounting machines, welding equipment, PCs and tablets, projectors, broadcast and professional AV systems, and surveillance cameras. The Automotive segment provides car navigation and AV system, meter cluster and head-up displays, telematics communication units, switches, sensing devices, ECUs, energy management devices, and batteries for automobiles. The Industrial Solutions segment offers automation controls, electronic motors, FA sensors and components, battery modules for power storage, electronic components and materials, and semiconductors and LCD panels, as well as small lithium Âion, dry, and micro batteries. The company offers its products to business and industrial customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Panasonic Corporation in 2008. Panasonic Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Kadoma, Japan.

Latest shares articles

Stock market exchange technology or world economy, business growth concept. Abstract financial charts and graphs background. 3d Illustration.
Who owns JasmyCoin (JASMY) in 2025?
JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency token built on the Ethereum blockchain, developed by Japan’s Internet of Things (IoT) company, Jasmy Inc.
15:22, 19 November 2025
Conceptual image of a hydrogen fuel-cell train
Plug Power (PLUG) stock forecast: Is it time to buy the dip?
Will Plug Power be able to recover its recent uptick? Find out in the following PLUG stock forecast.
17:14, 21 March 2022
Commerzbank logo displayed on the exterior of a modern office building
Commerzbank stock forecast: UniCredit bid rejected
Commerzbank is a German bank whose share price remains in focus after it rejected UniCredit's €35 billion exchange offer and reaffirmed its standalone strategy in April 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party CBK price targets and technical analysis.
12:43, 10 April 2026
SAP logo on a corporate flag, representing the global enterprise software company
SAP SE stock forecast: Tariffs, Q1 results
SAP SE is a German enterprise software company facing pressure from tariff-related client risks, slower cloud momentum and lower broker targets ahead of its Q1 2026 results on 23 April. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party SAP price targets.
12:34, 10 April 2026
Related News
GlobeNewswireEurope
20:31 (UTC), 9 April 2026
NMG Announces US$297 Million Equity Financing Package including US$213 Million Private Placement and US$84 Million Bought Deal Public Offering, Advancing Phase-2 Matawinie Mine toward FID
Public TechnologiesEurope
02:03 (UTC), 9 April 2026
Panasonic to showcase next-generation video-production solutions at NAB Show
Public TechnologiesEurope
12:33 (UTC), 8 April 2026
Elauwit expands Thompson Thrift partnership to deploy Cambium managed WiFi nationwide
NewsfileEurope
11:30 (UTC), 8 April 2026
Scaling New Construction Connectivity: How Elauwit Connection and Cambium Networks Power Managed WiFi Across Thompson Thrift's National Portfolio
Public TechnologiesEurope
01:26 (UTC), 7 April 2026
Panasonic completes sale of 80% stake in Panasonic Housing Solutions to YKK
Public TechnologiesEurope
01:21 (UTC), 7 April 2026
Panasonic Holdings says representative director Tetsuro Homma to step down June 22
Public TechnologiesEurope
01:02 (UTC), 1 April 2026
Panasonic Holdings forms Panasonic HVAC & Cold Chain unit in group reorganization
Public TechnologiesEurope
01:02 (UTC), 1 April 2026
Panasonic reorganizes, refocuses Panasonic Corp on consumer electronics lifestyle solutions
Public TechnologiesEurope
06:37 (UTC), 31 March 2026
Panasonic completes share transfer of Panasonic Housing Solutions
Public TechnologiesEurope
06:37 (UTC), 31 March 2026
Panasonic Holdings says representative director Tetsuro Homma resigns June 22

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-30
B******

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-27
G** G******

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-06-19
d*********

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-19
f*********

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
G****

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
d******

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

2025-06-29
p*******

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.

4.8
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading