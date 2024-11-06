Top companies in Saudi Arabia by market cap 2026

Saudi Arabia’s stock market is led by major players in energy, banking, petrochemicals, and telecommunications. Here are the top ten publicly listed Saudi companies by market capitalisation as of 26 May 2026.

The largest Saudi companies by market cap

Our table ranks the largest publicly listed Saudi companies by market capitalisation in US dollars (USD), together with their latest share price.

Rank Company Market cap (USD) Share price (USD) 1 Saudi Aramco $1.8tn $7.44 2 Al Rajhi Bank $106.5bn $17.75 3 Ma'aden $64.3bn $16.56 4 The Saudi National Bank $62.3bn $10.50 5 Saudi Telecom Company $58.6bn $11.74 6 SABIC $45.7bn $15.24 7 ACWA POWER Company $37.7bn $49.22 8 Riyad Bank $21.4bn $5.37 9 Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group Company $20.3bn $58.04 10 Alinma Bank $19.2bn $6.40

The data on this page is drawn from public disclosures and market data providers. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Figures are accurate as of the stated date but may be updated without notice.

Structure of the Saudi equity market

Saudi Arabia’s equity market is led by a few core sectors, mainly energy, banks, materials, telecoms and utilities (Saudi Exchange, 26 May 2026). Each plays a different role in liquidity and index behaviour, with banks and materials often accounting for a large share of daily turnover (Saudi Exchange, 27 March 2025). The market includes a main board for established issuers and a parallel growth market for earlier-stage or smaller companies, but large-cap sector leaders still tend to shape benchmark performance (Saudi Exchange, 26 May 2026). For CFD traders, this sector structure can be more useful than tracking every stock individually, as many instruments are priced with reference to sector baskets, benchmarks, correlations and single-name fundamentals.

Contracts for difference are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

Energy and petrochemicals as macro transmission channels

Energy and petrochemicals are a key link between global commodity markets and Saudi equities (Saudi Exchange, 26 May 2026). Oil price moves can affect company revenues, government spending expectations and wider risk appetite, not only producer earnings (S&P Global Ratings, 8 October 2025). Petrochemicals also reflect global industrial demand and feedstock spreads, so shifts in manufacturing activity, shipping costs or supply conditions can influence sector sentiment (Nature Portfolio, 6 November 2024).

Banking sector, liquidity and interest-rate sensitivity

Saudi banks support domestic credit creation, trade finance and consumer lending, making the sector important to equity-market liquidity and sentiment (Fitch Ratings, 5 February 2026). Bank earnings often depend on the gap between funding costs and lending rates, so local and global interest-rate trends can influence profitability (IMF, 16 August 2023). Changes in monetary policy, interbank rates, capital rules or liquidity requirements may affect bank valuations before other sectors (Saudi Central Bank via Saudi Exchange, 26 May 2026).

Materials, construction and Vision 2030-linked themes

Materials and construction-related sectors reflect domestic investment cycles, particularly infrastructure and real-estate activity (Saudi Exchange, 21 March 2026). Cement, steel, industrial suppliers and contractors are influenced by government spending, project approvals and private-sector capex, often linked to long-term economic-transformation plans such as Vision 2030 (S&P Global Ratings, 7 January 2026). Rather than analysing each company in isolation, traders often follow sector indicators such as project awards, building permits and public-investment announcements (Vision 2030, 2026). These inputs can shape expectations for demand, pricing power and utilisation rates, which may influence how sector indices and related derivatives trade around major policy updates or budget releases (Saudi Exchange, 26 May 2026).

Telecoms, digital infrastructure and defensive characteristics

Telecoms and digital-infrastructure companies add a less cyclical element to the Saudi equity market (Saudi Exchange, 26 May 2026). Their revenues are often supported by recurring subscriptions and demand for data, payments and digital services, making them less exposed to commodity cycles than energy or materials (Arab News, 2 February 2025). Regulation, spectrum allocations and national digital-transformation plans can still affect investment cases and capital-expenditure needs (Bird & Bird, 13 January 2026). For traders, telecoms and digital-service providers may offer a different risk profile within Saudi equities, with potentially lower volatility than more commodity-sensitive sectors (ITU, 20 December 2023). They remain exposed to broader factors such as population growth, smartphone use, enterprise digitalisation and regulatory change (International Trade Administration, 12 May 2026).

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