Largest food delivery companies by market cap 2026

Food delivery has become an integral part of consumer behaviour, with people worldwide ordering everything from evening meals to office lunches. Below, you’ll find the largest publicly listed food delivery firms ranked by market capitalisation, as of 23 April 2026.

The largest food delivery companies by market cap

Our rankings show the ten largest publicly listed food delivery companies worldwide by market capitalisation. Each company’s market cap is displayed in US dollars, alongside its latest share price and main listing country.

Rank Company Market cap (USD) Share price (USD) Country 1 DoorDash $79.4bn $182.27 USA 2 Eternal (Zomato) $25.7bn $2.79 India 3 Grab Holdings $16.6bn $4.06 Singapore 4 Swiggy $8.2bn $3.15 India 5 Delivery Hero $6.9bn $22.83 Germany 6 Jubilant FoodWorks $3.5bn $5.27 India 7 HelloFresh $0.8bn $5.34 Germany

The information on this page is based on publicly available disclosures and market data as of 23 April 2026. It is provided for general information only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to trade. Prices and market values may change without notice.

The global food delivery market in 2026

The online food delivery industry continues to expand, with the market estimated to grow from $177.9bn in 2025 to about $198.99bn in 2026, implying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. Analysts project that the market could reach $314.84bn by 2030, supported by trends such as hyperlocal delivery networks, delivery automation, subscription-based models and data‑driven customer engagement. Western Europe was the largest regional market in 2025, with Asia‑Pacific ranked second, underlining how both mature and emerging markets are driving sector growth (Research and Markets, accessed 23 April 2026). Together, these trends suggest that scale, digital adoption, and regional consumer behaviour remain central to how the sector is developing.

DoorDash: a leading market position

DoorDash commands a 56% share of the US food delivery market, ahead of Uber Eats at 23% and Grubhub at 16%, supporting its position as one of the world’s most valuable listed food delivery companies (OysterLink, 14 March 2026). Its full‑year 2025 results showed Q4 revenue rising 38% year on year to $3.96bn, with total orders and marketplace gross order value both growing strongly as the platform scaled beyond restaurants into categories such as groceries and retail (DoorDash investor relations, 18 February 2026). On 19 February 2026, the company’s shares rose by about 11% in pre‑market trading after it issued a stronger‑than‑expected forecast for Q1 marketplace gross order value, signalling continued demand for delivery despite macroeconomic uncertainty (Reuters, 19 February 2026). The results point to continued scale in its core market, although competition and growth expectations remain important factors in how investors assess the business.

India’s delivery giants: Eternal (Zomato) and Swiggy

India’s food delivery duopoly of Eternal (Zomato) and Swiggy both reported stronger gross order value (GOV) momentum in Q3 FY26, signalling a recovery in order growth after a more subdued period in 2024–2025. Zomato’s food delivery segment posted 16.6% year‑on‑year net order value growth to 9,846 crore INR, while overall GOV growth accelerated to 21.3%, up from 13.8% in the September quarter. Swiggy reported its fastest GOV growth in three years, reaching 8,959 crore INR, up 20.5% year on year in Q3 FY26, helped by gains in both food delivery and quick‑commerce grocery services (Business Standard, 8 March 2026). Both companies continued to invest in marketing and product development, reflecting the intensity of competition in India’s digital delivery market. Their latest results suggest that growth remains available, although margins, competition, and consumer demand are still likely to shape the pace of expansion.

Grab Holdings: Southeast Asian expansion

Grab Holdings, headquartered in Singapore, operates across ride‑hailing, food delivery, and financial services in Southeast Asia, giving it a diversified 'super‑app' model compared with more focused delivery peers (Precedence Research, 9 February 2026). In March 2026, Grab agreed to acquire Delivery Hero’s Foodpanda operations in Taiwan for $600mn, marking its first expansion beyond its core Southeast Asian footprint. The deal gives Grab a position in Taiwan’s established food delivery market and may also indicate a broader willingness to grow through acquisitions in the wider Asia‑Pacific region (Bloomberg, 23 March 2026). Because Grab’s model spans several consumer services, its delivery business is often assessed differently from pure‑play operators, with diversification offering potential support as well as added complexity.

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