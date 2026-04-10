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Trade BMW AG - BMW CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 15:28:13
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.2
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016602 %
(-€3.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005621 %
(-€1.12)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeGermany
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close81.99
Open82.37
1-Year Change29.49%
Day's Range82.25 - 84.05

Trade BMW AG - BMW CFD

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) is a global leader in the manufacturing and selling of premium class cars and motorcycles. The BMW brand portfolio stretches across BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The company produces a variety of vehicles ranging from elite convertibles to high-end sedans and Formula-1 motorcycles.
 

What does the company do?

With its 31 production sites in 14 countries of the world, and a diverse international sales network, BMW designs and produces premium motorcycles and automobiles, as well as provides premium mobility and financial services. The company sets new trends in production technology, performing as an innovative leader that is shifting towards resource-efficient production and digitalisation.
 

A bit of BMW history

Founded in 1916, BMW originated from 3 German companies, including
Rapp Motorenwerke, Automobilwerk Eisenach and Bayerische Flugzeugwerke. The history of the brand itself goes back to the aircraft engine manufacturer Rapp Motorenwerke. The company’s first product was the BMW llla aircraft engine. The engines were extremely popular within the German military forces and that caused a very fast BMW expansion.
 
After World War I, BMW stopped aircraft-engine production and diversified its business, delivering engines for trucks and busses, railway brakes, farm equipment and household items.
 
BMW began its production of motorcycles in 1923, and continued with the production of automobiles in 1928. Throughout the 30s, BMW expanded its product line to the manufacturing of coups, sedans and sport cars.
 

Who founded BMW?

The company was founded by Karl Friederich Rapp, a German owner and founder of the Rapp Motorenwerke Gmbh, that was further transformed into BMW AG. The primary goal of the new company was to create and sell all types of engines, especially internal combustion engines for motor vehicles and aircrafts.
 

Current size, team and locations

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, BMW is one of the world’s leading producers of motor vehicles. The company manufactures its products in 14 countries, including Germany, China, India, the UK, the USA and Brazil. In 2017, BMW delivered 2,463,526 automobiles to customers worldwide and earned a revenue of over €98,678,000,000. The company’s team consists of 129,932 highly-qualified employees.
 

Quick facts about BMW

  • Currently, the company’s major brands include BMW, BMWi electric vehicles, BMW M moto-racing cars, MINI for urban life and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, the most exclusive luxury automobiles. BMW also produces BMW Motorrad – a line of unique motorcycles.
  • The company delivers a range of services, including DriveNow, ReachNow, ParkNow and Charge Now apps.

How to learn the BMW share price?

BMW is listed and traded on the Frankfurt stock exchange (FWB) and is a constituent of the DAX Index. The company also belongs to the Euro Stoxx 50 stock market index, streaming the latest BMW quotes. Join Capital.com to trade CFDs on the BMW share price fluctuations and follow the BMW chart in real-time.

Latest shares articles

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BMW stock forecast: Third-party price targets
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