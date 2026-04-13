HomeMarketsForexEuro / Hungarian Forint

Trade Euro / Hungarian Forint CFD

365.456-2%
The chart displays the EUR/HUF exchange rate data over the last 1 day, with a current rate of 365.456, a high of 368.856, and a low of 365.261.
Sell

365.282

Buy

365.456

0.174
Low: 365.261High: 368.856
Sellers:
22%
Buyers:
78%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.174
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
HUF 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.014951 %
(-HUF 7.48)

Trade size with leverage ~ HUF 50,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $HUF 49,000.00

-0.01495%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
HUF 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
0.006731 %
(HUF 3.37)

Trade size with leverage ~ HUF 50,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $HUF 49,000.00

0.00673%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyHUF
Min traded quantity100
Margin2.00%
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
0.03%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade Euro / Hungarian Forint CFD

The base currency – EUR. The counter currency – HUF. The EUR to HUF chart is the euro to the Hungarian forint currency pair. It shows how much the EUR is worth when measured against the HUF. The EUR/HUF currency pair may experience volatility, caused by the Eurozone’s debt crisis. The economy of Hungary largely depends on the developments, which form the trends in the external demand from the country’s major trading partners – mostly European Union member states and Russia. In 2008, the EU/IMF provided Hungary with a bailout worth more than $25 billion due to the government’s inability to service its debts. The negotiations, regarding the second bailout continued in 2012. Follow the EUR to HUF rates and explore this noteworthy trade vehicle.

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