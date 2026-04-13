HomeMarketsForexDanish Krone / Swedish Krona

Trade Danish Krone / Swedish Krona CFD

1.45858+0.69%
The chart displays the DKK/SEK exchange rate data over the last 1 day, with a current rate of 1.45858, a high of 1.45964, and a low of 1.4565.
Sell

1.45808

Buy

1.45858

0.0005
Low: 1.4565High: 1.45964
Sellers:
40%
Buyers:
60%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.0005
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
SEK 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00449 %
(-SEK 2.25)

Trade size with leverage ~ SEK 50,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $SEK 49,000.00

-0.00449%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
SEK 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00373 %
(-SEK 1.87)

Trade size with leverage ~ SEK 50,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $SEK 49,000.00

-0.00373%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencySEK
Min traded quantity1000
Margin2.00%
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
0.03%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade Danish Krone / Swedish Krona CFD

The base currency – DKK. The counter currency – SEK. The DKK to SEK chart is the Danish Krone to the Swedish Krona currency pair. It reflects how much the DKK is worth when measured against the SEK. Follow the DKK to SEK rates and explore this noteworthy trade vehicle.

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