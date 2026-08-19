HomeMarkets overviewForexAustralian Dollar / US Dollar

Trade Australian Dollar / US Dollar CFD

0.707670%
The chart displays the AUD/USD_zero exchange rate data over the last 1 day, with a current rate of 0.70767, a high of 0.70856, and a low of 0.70688.
Sell

0.70764

Buy

0.70767

0.00003
Low: 0.70688High: 0.70856
Sellers:
60%
Buyers:
40%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.00003
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00003 %
(-$0.03)

Trade size with leverage ~ $100,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$99,000.00

-0.00003%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00819 %
(-$8.19)

Trade size with leverage ~ $100,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$99,000.00

-0.00819%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity100
Margin1.00%
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
0.01%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade Australian Dollar / US Dollar

The AUD/USD rate tracks the price of the Australian dollar, the base currency, against the US dollar, the counter currency. The pairing is informally referred to as the Aussie. Monetary policy announcements of both the Reserve Bank of Australia and the US Federal Reserve will have an influence on this currency pair as well as the respective country's interest rates.

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