A penny stock is a low-priced share in a small company. Many trade away from the main exchanges and can be volatile, thinly traded and higher risk than shares in larger, more established companies.

Takeaways A penny stock is a low-priced share, often under a low price threshold – typically below £1.00 in the UK or $5.00 in the US – in a small company.

They are usually issued by companies with a small market capitalisation, commonly below £100m in the UK or $250m–$300m in the US, and often trade over-the-counter.

They are marked by high volatility, thin liquidity and wide bid-offer spreads.

Limited public information can make them hard to analyse and value.

They carry elevated risks, including price gaps, company failure and market manipulation.

They are considered high-risk speculative instruments, not a lower-cost substitute for established stocks.

What is a penny stock?

A penny stock is a share that trades at a very low price, historically under a small threshold such as a few units of currency – around £1.00 in the UK or $5.00 in the US – in a company with a small market capitalisation.

Many penny stocks trade over-the-counter (OTC), for example via OTCQB or Pink markets, rather than on major exchanges. Some low-priced shares are listed on recognised exchanges too. The label is less about the exact price than about the overall profile: small, low-priced and speculative.

These companies are often early-stage, small or under financial pressure, so penny stocks usually sit at the higher-risk end of the equity market. Their low price can make them look accessible, but it may also reflect uncertainty about the company’s prospects.

A low share price does not make a stock cheap or safe. With penny stocks, the price often reflects real uncertainty.

Penny stocks at a glance

Feature What it can mean for traders Low share price The stock may look accessible, but the price may reflect uncertainty around the company. Small market capitalisation Smaller companies can be more sensitive to changes in funding, demand or sentiment. Thin liquidity There may be fewer buyers and sellers, which can make trading at the expected price harder. Wide bid-offer spreads The cost of entering and exiting a position can be higher. Limited public information It can be harder to assess the company’s value, outlook or financial position. Higher manipulation risk Thinly traded shares can be more vulnerable to promotion and pump-and-dump schemes.

Key characteristics of penny stocks

Penny stocks tend to share a few common features. Key points to keep in mind:

Low price : penny stocks trade at a low price per share.

: penny stocks trade at a low price per share. Small market cap : they are usually issued by smaller companies, often with a market capitalisation well below that of established, exchange-listed firms.

: they are usually issued by smaller companies, often with a market capitalisation well below that of established, exchange-listed firms. Thin liquidity : penny stocks often have fewer buyers and sellers than larger shares.

: penny stocks often have fewer buyers and sellers than larger shares. Wide spreads : lower liquidity can create wider bid-offer spreads, which may make positions harder to enter or exit at a fair price.

: lower liquidity can create wider bid-offer spreads, which may make positions harder to enter or exit at a fair price. Higher price impact : larger orders may move the market price more noticeably.

: larger orders may move the market price more noticeably. Limited information : smaller companies, especially OTC ones, may publish less information and attract little or no analyst coverage.

: smaller companies, especially OTC ones, may publish less information and attract little or no analyst coverage. Harder analysis: when reliable information is scarce, fundamental analysis can be more difficult.

These characteristics can make penny stocks harder to assess and trade than larger, more liquid shares. Traders should consider liquidity, available information and execution risk before making any decision.

Why penny stocks can be volatile

Volatility is one of the main features associated with penny stocks.

Because market capitalisation and trading volume are often low, even modest buying or selling can move the price sharply. A small piece of news, a single large order, or a short burst of speculative interest can lead to large moves in either direction.

This means penny stocks can:

Move sharply on limited news.

Gap between sessions.

Rise or fall quickly when liquidity is thin.

Be difficult to trade at the expected price.

Percentage swings that would be unusual for a large-cap stock can be more common in penny stocks, especially where trading volume is low.

The risks of penny stocks

Penny stocks come with risks that traders should understand before taking a position.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Risk Why it matters Volatility and gap risk Prices can move sharply or gap through levels. Losses may be larger than expected, and stop orders may fill far from their intended price. Liquidity and execution risk Wide spreads and thin order books can increase trading costs. Exiting a position quickly may be difficult if there are few buyers. Information risk Limited disclosure can make it harder to judge the company’s financial health, valuation or outlook. Company failure risk Smaller companies may be more vulnerable to funding pressure, weak revenues or business failure. Manipulation risk Thinly traded shares can be easier to promote, move and sell into increased demand.

Manipulation and pump-and-dump schemes

Penny stocks can be exposed to market manipulation.

Because they are often thinly traded and lightly followed, penny stocks can be targets for pump-and-dump schemes. In these schemes, promoters create hype around a stock, often through misleading tips or social media, to push the price higher – the pump. They then sell their own holdings into the increased demand – the dump – leaving other participants holding shares as the price falls.

The same low liquidity that can help push the price up can also make it harder to sell on the way down.

Signs to watch for

Heavy promotion from unfamiliar sources.

Claims that create urgency or pressure to act.

Limited company information behind the promotion.

Large price moves without clear supporting news.

High social media attention around a thinly traded share.

If a penny stock is being heavily promoted, it is worth taking a cautious view. Pump-and-dump schemes rely on that attention to attract buyers.

How penny stocks are traded

Where a penny stock trades can affect the level of risk.

Trading venue What to consider Over-the-counter markets These may have lighter regulation, less disclosure and thinner liquidity than major exchanges. Recognised exchanges These usually apply stricter listing and reporting standards, though low-priced shares can still be high risk.

Many penny stocks trade over-the-counter through electronic quotation systems rather than on a central exchange floor. Some low-priced shares do trade on recognised exchanges, which impose stricter listing and reporting standards. The venue matters because OTC shares tend to carry higher information and liquidity risk.

Approaching penny stocks carefully

Because of these risks, it can help to start with risk rather than potential return. Key points to keep in mind:

Check the business : understand what the company does and how it makes money.

: understand what the company does and how it makes money. Verify the news : consider whether recent price moves are linked to reliable, published information.

: consider whether recent price moves are linked to reliable, published information. Look at disclosure : smaller companies may publish limited information, which can make analysis harder.

: smaller companies may publish limited information, which can make analysis harder. Assess liquidity : low trading volume can make it harder to enter or exit at a fair price.

: low trading volume can make it harder to enter or exit at a fair price. Check the spread : wide bid-offer spreads can affect the final outcome of a trade.

: wide bid-offer spreads can affect the final outcome of a trade. Be wary of promotion : active promotion can create sharp moves that may not reflect the company’s fundamentals.

: active promotion can create sharp moves that may not reflect the company’s fundamentals. Size positions carefully: high volatility, gaps and thin liquidity can increase risk.

A careful approach can help traders look beyond a low share price or large percentage move.

This content is provided for general information and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

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