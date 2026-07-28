HomeMarket analysisBank of England Preview: inflation risks leave the BoE with little room to relax

Bank of England Preview: inflation risks leave the BoE with little room to relax

The bank of England is expected to keep rates unchanged in July as inflation and growth remain in focus.
By Daniela Hathorn
Bank of England
Source: shutterstock

The Bank of England is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged this week, but the meeting is unlikely to be a straightforward hold. While headline inflation has moderated over recent months, policymakers continue to face persistent domestic price pressures, particularly in services inflation and wage growth. Recent volatility in energy markets following the conflict in the Middle East has further complicated the outlook, increasing the risk that imported inflation could remain elevated even if underlying demand softens.

UK inflation (headline, goods, services)

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Markets will therefore be paying close attention to the tone of the Monetary Policy Committee rather than the decision itself. Investors will want to know whether policymakers still see the next move as lower rates or whether higher oil prices and a resilient labour market are delaying that timeline. With UK inflation proving stickier than many other advanced economies, the BoE has less flexibility than some of its global peers to signal an easing cycle.

The Bank will also be watching international developments closely. The Federal Reserve's decision earlier in the week and the European Central Bank's latest assessment of energy-driven inflation risks will provide important context for the BoE's own outlook. Any indication that global central banks are becoming more concerned about a renewed inflation impulse could reinforce the MPC's cautious stance.

For sterling, the reaction will likely depend on the guidance. A statement that emphasises inflation risks and keeps the door open to maintaining restrictive policy for longer could support the pound, particularly against currencies where markets expect earlier policy easing. Conversely, if the Bank places greater emphasis on slowing economic activity and hints that lower rates are drawing closer, sterling could come under pressure.

GBP/USD daily chart

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