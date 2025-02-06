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Capital.com Reviews

Read Capital.com reviews to learn more about us. Discover feedback from clients of all experience level and see why they choose our platform.

What the industry says about us

Our intuitive products, dedicated client service and continuing innovation have been recognised time and again by some of the leading authorities in the industry. Here are just a few of our most recent accolades.
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BrokerChooser
Best CFD Broker (2026)
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Good Money Guide
Best Trading Account: People’s Choice (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Commissions & Fees (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Ease of Use (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Crypto Trading (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Education (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: TradingView Broker (2025)
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Investors' Chronicle & Financial Times
5 Star Winner - App (2024)
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Investors' Chronicle & Financial Times
5 Star Winner - CFD Provider (2024)
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Investors' Chronicle & Financial Times
5 Star Winner - Selective Platform (2024)
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Online Money Awards
Best Overall Trading Platform (2024)
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Finder Forex Trading Platform Award
Best Value Forex Trading Platform (2024)
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Finder Forex Trading Platform Award
Best Casual Forex Trading Platform (2024)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Commissions & Fees (2024)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Ease of Use (2024)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Education (2024)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Beginners (2024)
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Online Money Awards
Best CFD Provider (2023)
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Good Money Guide
Best Trading App (2023)
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ForexBrokers.com
Fastest Growing Broker (2023)
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Investment Trends
Overall Client Satisfaction (2022)
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Investment Trends
Value for Money (2022)

User feedback and ratings

2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-30
B******

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-27
G** G******

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-06-19
d*********

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-19
f*********

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
G****

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
d******

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

2025-06-29
p*******

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.

4.6
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Where can I read Capital.com Trustpilot reviews?

Trustpilot hosts independent reviews of Capital.com. Treat reviews as one source of information and check official fees, risks and legal documents before trading.

Are Capital.com reviews verified advice?

No. Reviews are individual opinions and are not investment advice or a guarantee of your own experience.

Why do people search for Capital.com on Trustpilot?

Users often check Trustpilot to compare independent feedback before opening or using an account. It should be one part of a broader review process.

What should I look for in Capital.com reviews?

Look for comments about platform usability, fees, withdrawals, support and risk information. Verify important details on official Capital.com pages.

Can reviews tell me whether trading is suitable for me?

No. Reviews cannot assess your financial situation, experience or risk tolerance. Read the risk disclosures and consider whether CFDs are appropriate.