Withdrawals

We process all withdrawal requests within 24 hours – and in 91% of cases, within 5 minutes (internal server data 2024). Money can take up to five business days to reach your card or bank account.

Minimum withdrawals

You can withdraw a minimum of 190 AED or 50 USD. If your balance is less than this, you must withdraw the full amount.

How to make a withdrawal

On the app:

Go to 'Account' > 'Payments' > 'Withdraw'. Select the amount and choose your preferred payment method. Click ‘Confirm’.

On the web platform:

Go to 'Settings' > 'My account', select the account and click on 'Withdraw'. Or click 'LIVE' > 'Withdraw Funds'.

Want to know more?

Take a look at our support centre for more information about deposits and withdrawals.