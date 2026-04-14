Trade Ziff Davis Inc - ZD CFD

What is Ziff Davis Inc (ZD)?

Ziff Davis Inc is a digital media and internet company specializing in technology-focused content, advertising, and marketing services. The company operates a portfolio of websites, digital publications, and online communities that cover topics such as consumer electronics, gaming, technology news, and lifestyle. Ziff Davis provides content and advertising solutions to a broad audience, leveraging data-driven strategies to connect advertisers with targeted consumer segments. Its business model includes subscription services, lead generation, and performance marketing across various digital platforms. The company emphasizes the integration of editorial expertise with technology to deliver engaging content and effective marketing campaigns. Ziff Davis serves both consumers and business clients, maintaining a presence in multiple digital media verticals. Its operations reflect trends in digital transformation, content monetization, and audience engagement within the media industry.

Ziff Davis Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading, with Ziff Davis Inc valued at $45.34. The session has seen prices between $43.38 and $45.32, with a daily percentage change of +1.9235%.

FAQ: Ziff Davis Inc (ZD)

What is the current price of ZD stock?

The current price stands at $45.34.

Does ZD pay dividends?

Ziff Davis Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ZD have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Ziff Davis Inc does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners only.

What is ZD best known for?

The company is most famous for its digital media and internet publishing brands.

What assets are typically shown together with ZD?

Commonly shown alongside ZD: Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, TopBuild Corp, Ribbon Communications Inc