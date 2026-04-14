Trade Yancoal Australia - YALau CFD

What is Yancoal Australia (YALau)?

Yancoal Australia is a coal mining company engaged in the extraction and production of thermal and metallurgical coal. It operates multiple mining sites across Australia, supplying coal to domestic and international markets. The company focuses on efficient mining operations and the management of coal resources to meet energy and industrial demand. Yancoal Australia adheres to environmental regulations and implements safety standards to manage the impact of mining activities. It plays a role in the energy supply chain, providing coal for electricity generation and steel production. The company engages with stakeholders including local communities, regulators, and industry partners to support sustainable mining practices.

Yancoal Australia Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live trading fluctuations, with Yancoal Australia at A$7.1772. Price changes have ranged from A$6.943 to A$7.2227, with a daily percent change of -1.6509%.

FAQ: Yancoal Australia (YALau)

What is the current price of YALau stock?

The stock is priced at A$7.1772 currently.

Does YALau pay dividends?

Yancoal Australia pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does YALau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Yancoal Australia does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is YALau best known for?

The company is most famous for coal mining and production.

What assets are typically shown together with YALau?

Commonly shown alongside YALau: Koninklijke Philips, KraneShares CSI China Internet UCITS ETF, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF